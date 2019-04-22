One month since historic crest, future flood threat still a concern

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Monday marked exactly one month since the Missouri River crested at an all-time record high of 32.12 feet and as water recedes in Buchanan County, the threat of future flooding still on the minds of county officials.

Last month's historic flooding damaged 57 homes in Buchanan County with 26 of those homes sustaining major damage.

Buchanan County Emergency Manager, Bill Brinton, says that debris left over from the floods was "tremendous."

According to Brinton, levees in Buchanan County are still in good shape but one levee did fail during last month's flooding. Repairing that damaged levee will take time and work cannot begin until it dries out.

As months go on, the threat of flooding remains. Snowfall in parts of the Missouri River basin still has yet to melt and Brinton says that it is concerning.

"It's something we are very worried about because these people have already been flooded," he said. They are all still out of their homes, most of them. And so we do have concerns about as the snow melts, there's more water coming down the river."

While it is unclear how high the river might get in the future, experts do believe that there could be more flooding in the months to come.

County, state, and federal officials are working to secure federal funding to assist those who have been impacted.