One person arrested after vehicle slams into parked car, home

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person was arrested following a vehicle collision just east of the intersection of Pickett Rd. and Leonard Rd. Saturday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, a blue Mitsubishi was traveling east on Pickett, ran off the road, striking a telephone pole before colliding with a parked truck that then ran into a house.

The parked truck sustained extensive damage, while the home sustained damage to the garage.

Officers say the driver of the Mitsubishi had a number of previous run-ins with them, which led to their decision to make the arrest. Two people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, police said the other occupants in the vehicle, nor anyone inside the home was hurt.



Traffic was blocked off in the area as crews worked to clean up the scene.