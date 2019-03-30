(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person was arrested following a vehicle collision just east of the intersection of Pickett Rd. and Leonard Rd. Saturday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.
According to the St. Joseph Police Department, a blue Mitsubishi was traveling east on Pickett, ran off the road, striking a telephone pole before colliding with a parked truck that then ran into a house.
The parked truck sustained extensive damage, while the home sustained damage to the garage.
Officers say the driver of the Mitsubishi had a number of previous run-ins with them, which led to their decision to make the arrest. Two people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, police said the other occupants in the vehicle, nor anyone inside the home was hurt.
Traffic was blocked off in the area as crews worked to clean up the scene.
Related Content
- One person arrested after vehicle slams into parked car, home
- Car Crashes into Parked Car
- Car slams into building along Belt Hwy.
- One Person Taken to Hospital After Car Accident
- Car in Ditch After Three Vehicle Crash on Hwy 169
- One Person is Dead after a Single Vehicle Accident Near Atchison
- Police Looking for Driver Who Hit Parked Car
- Boy Scouts from Maryville help out local mobile home park
- Local nursing home brings car show to residents
- Car crashes into home sending two to the hospital