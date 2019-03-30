Clear

One person arrested after vehicle slams into parked car, home

Police responded to an accident where one car ran off the road, hit a telephone pole, collided with a parked vehicle that then slammed into a home.

Posted: Mar. 30, 2019
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person was arrested following a vehicle collision just east of the intersection of Pickett Rd. and Leonard Rd. Saturday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, a blue Mitsubishi was traveling east on Pickett, ran off the road, striking a telephone pole before colliding with a parked truck that then ran into a house. 

The parked truck sustained extensive damage, while the home sustained damage to the garage. 

Officers say the driver of the Mitsubishi had a number of previous run-ins with them, which led to their decision to make the arrest. Two people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, police said the other occupants in the vehicle, nor anyone inside the home was hurt. 

Traffic was blocked off in the area as crews worked to clean up the scene. 

After dealing with some wintry weather Saturday, temperatures are going to plummet overnight with lows below freezing to start the day Sunday. Anyone with plants outside already will need to cover them up because frost is likely. Skies will be mostly clear and winds will die down. Lows will be in the 20s.
