One person dead after early morning crash

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) One person was killed in a single vehicle crash south of Cameron Saturday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was driving northbound on I-35 near mile marker 48.8 around 4:30 a.m. when it traveled off the east side of the road and drove down an embankment. The truck then crashed into the north bank of Shoal Creek.

A passenger in the vehicle, 57-year old Correna Masters was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, 59-year old Harvey Arnold, suffered serious injuries. Arnold was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center and later transported by Life Flight to Truman Medical Center.

Neither of them were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.