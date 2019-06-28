(HIAWATHA, Kan.) One person was killed in a small plane crash north of Hiawatha.
Brown County dispatch received the call about 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
The crash happened in a corn field between Highway 73 and Mallard Road. The cause of the crash remains unknown.
The FAA and Kansas Highway Patrol are on scene investigating the crash.
The name of the victim will not be released until the next of kin has been notified.
Related Content
- One person dead after Hiawatha plane crash
- One person dead after early morning crash
- Pilot safe after plane crash
- One Person Dead After Fatal Crash in Chillicothe
- Plane Crash Sends One to Hospital
- One man dead, another person injured in overnight shooting
- Atchison Co., Kansas Sheriff's Department investigating small plane crash
- Morning crash sends one person to the hospital
- One person taken to hospital after crash Friday afternoon
- One person in hospital following crash in Livingston County
Scroll for more content...