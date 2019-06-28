Clear

One person dead after Hiawatha plane crash

One person was killed in a small plane crash north of Hiawatha.

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(HIAWATHA, Kan.) One person was killed in a small plane crash north of Hiawatha.

Brown County dispatch received the call about 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

The crash happened in a corn field between Highway 73 and Mallard Road. The cause of the crash remains unknown.

The FAA and Kansas Highway Patrol are on scene investigating the crash.

The name of the victim will not be released until the next of kin has been notified.

