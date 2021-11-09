Clear
One person dead after tractor trailer crash in Daviess County

One person was killed after a crash in Daviess County at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Posted: Nov 9, 2021 10:23 AM

(JAMESPORT, Mo.) One person was killed after a crash in Daviess County at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 60 year old James Loyd was driving westbound on State Route 6 in Jamesport when the tractor trailer traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a driveway causing it to go airborne.

The vehicle struck the ground causing the trailer to separate from the tractor.

The vehicle landed in a ditch and caught fire.

Loyd was pronounced dead at the scene.

