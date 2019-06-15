One person in hospital following crash in Livingston County

(LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo.) One person was transported to the hospital Saturday morning following a vehicle accident in Livingston County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report website states it was a one-vehicle accident near Highway D and LIV 416. The vehicle was driving southbound on Route D when it traveled west off the road. The vehicle then began sliding, eventually hitting a road sign that caused it to travel down an embankment and stop in a creek.

Troopers said the driver, John Damerell, 64, was transported to an area hospital for moderate injuries.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office said there was concern the crash may have happened on Friday and the person may have been in that spot overnight.