Clear

One person in hospital following crash in Livingston County

One person was transported to the hospital Saturday morning following a vehicle accident in Livingston County.

Posted: Jun 15, 2019 3:58 PM
Updated: Jun 15, 2019 4:14 PM
Posted By: Brooke Anderson

(LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo.) One person was transported to the hospital Saturday morning following a vehicle accident in Livingston County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report website states it was a one-vehicle accident near Highway D and LIV 416. The vehicle was driving southbound on Route D when it traveled west off the road. The vehicle then began sliding, eventually hitting a road sign that caused it to travel down an embankment and stop in a creek.

Troopers said the driver, John Damerell, 64, was transported to an area hospital for moderate injuries. 

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office said there was concern the crash may have happened on Friday and the person may have been in that spot overnight. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Fairfax
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
After last night's rainfall, additional storm chances are in the forecast for the afternoon and evening hours. Overall, the storms will be widely scattered but some of these could become strong to severe with hail as the primary threat but damaging winds are also possible. While not everyone will see rain today, it is a good idea to be weather aware if any of your plans take you outside. In addition, you will need to be drinking plenty of water as today's highs will be very warm in the mid to upper 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events