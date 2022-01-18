One person injured after being shot during domestic dispute

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) One person was injured after being shot during a domestic dispute in Savannah Monday night.
According to a press release, the Andrew County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call to the 14000 block of Route E after it was reported a male had threatened the caller’s life.
The caller reported to dispatch the location of the suspect and that he was armed with a handgun.
The sheriff’s office, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Savannah Police Department responded to the scene.
When deputies arrived, the suspect was standing outside but ran into a garage.
The suspect was able to be taken into custody without further incident and is currently being held in the Andrew County Jail.
The female victim suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to Mosaic Life Care and is reported to be in stable condition.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.