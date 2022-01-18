Clear
One person injured after being shot during domestic dispute

One person was injured after being shot during a domestic dispute in Savannah Monday night.

Posted: Jan 18, 2022 8:07 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) One person was injured after being shot during a domestic dispute in Savannah Monday night.

According to a press release, the Andrew County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call to the 14000 block of Route E after it was reported a male had threatened the caller’s life.

The caller reported to dispatch the location of the suspect and that he was armed with a handgun.

The sheriff’s office, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Savannah Police Department responded to the scene.

When deputies arrived, the suspect was standing outside but ran into a garage.

The suspect was able to be taken into custody without further incident and is currently being held in the Andrew County Jail.

The female victim suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to Mosaic Life Care and is reported to be in stable condition.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Today will be the warmest day of the week with highs making a run for the 50s this afternoon. Clouds will slowly build back into the area today. Clouds will linger overnight as a cold front moves through. That front will bring us a breezy northerly wind for your Wednesday as well as some cold temperatures. Highs will struggle to warm into the lower 20 on Wednesday, but wind chills will only feel like the single digits during the afternoon. Thursday will be the coldest day of the week. Wind chills still start out sub zero Thursday morning, with temperatures only making it into the teens by the afternoon. Temperatures will slowly start to recover by the weekend.
