One person injured in crash on Shady Ave. in St. Joseph

One person was taken to Mosaic Life Care after being injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Shady Ave. in St. Joseph.

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 10:47 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

According to the officers from the St. Joseph Police Department, the crash happened after a red truck collided with a car that was stopped at a stop sign just after 10:00 a.m. Police say the truck was turning to go east on to Shady Ave. from N. 7th St. when it collided with the other vehicle.

Police say that the driver of the red truck said that the sun got into his eyes and impaired his vision.

As a result of the crash, the driver of the car that was hit was injured and taken to Mosaic Life Care with minor injuries. Police say she was complaining of neck pain.

The driver of the truck was given a ticket for his role in the crash.

No one else was injured.

The last day that we don't hit 90 degrees for possibly awhile will be on today as a very pleasant day is expected with temperatures in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. Beyond this, a prolonged very warm pattern appears to be shaping up with temperatures in the 90s for several days.
