(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Buchanan County deputies are investigating a stabbing that occurred Friday morning on 59 Highway and SW Fowler Avenue.

Authorities said a 911 call came in around 9:00 a.m. about a reported stabbing.

Deputies responded and found a man with non-life threatening stab wounds. The victim was transported to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

No one has been arrested. Investigators said the victim has refused to cooperate in the investigation.