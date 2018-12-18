One person life-flighted to hospital after crash on Highway 59

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) One person was life-flighted to KU Medical Center after a single vehicle accident on Highway 59 Tuesday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to the crash on Highway 59 near State Highway KK around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Troopers said a vehicle with one male driver ran off the roadway and hit the embankment. Troopers said the man was conscious when being removed from the vehicle and is now being treated for unknown injuries sustained in the crash.
No one else was involved in the crash.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
