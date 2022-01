(ST.JOSEPH, Mo.) One person was rescued from a house fire on the 1600 block of Buchanan Ave. around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the St. Joseph Fire Department, the only person home at the time escaped the fire through a window thanks to a passerby and sufferred minor smoke inhalation.

Five dogs were rescued from the house, two were treated on the scene. Their conditions is currently unknown.

The cause and origin of the fire are currently under investigation.