Clear

One person sent to the hospital after crashing into pole on N. Belt Hwy.

One person was taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash on N. Belt Hwy. Sunday morning in St. Joseph.

Posted: Apr. 21, 2019 11:09 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person was taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash on N. Belt Hwy. Sunday morning in St. Joseph.

The crash happened at the intersection of N. Village Dr. and N. Belt Hwy. just before 10 a.m. where a vehicle slammed into a pole.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, the cause of the crash was medical-related. The driver of the vehicle was taken to Mosaic Life Care with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information will be released about the crash, police say.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Fairfax
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
For Easter Sunday, temperatures will be even warmer with highs in the lower 80s. We will see sunny skies to start before a few clouds move in during the afternoon but it will be a dry day. You will notice the wind as it will be coming from south at 15-25 mph.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events