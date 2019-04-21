One person sent to the hospital after crashing into pole on N. Belt Hwy.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person was taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash on N. Belt Hwy. Sunday morning in St. Joseph.
The crash happened at the intersection of N. Village Dr. and N. Belt Hwy. just before 10 a.m. where a vehicle slammed into a pole.
According to the St. Joseph Police Department, the cause of the crash was medical-related. The driver of the vehicle was taken to Mosaic Life Care with non-life-threatening injuries.
No other information will be released about the crash, police say.
