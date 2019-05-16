One person sent to the hospital after home catches fire Monday night

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A fire at a home on the 1200 block of 5th Ave. Monday night sent one person to the hospital with moderate injuries.

According to the St. Joseph Fire Department, a person sustained burns to the hands and feet and suffered from smoke inhalation after their home went up in flames.

Inspectors from the fire department believe the fire was started by cooking oil in the kitchen of the home.

The American Red Cross did respond to the fire to assist the one person displaced by the fire.

The home caught fire at around 9:30 p.m. Monday.