One person shot, one in custody after shooting

(SAVANNAH Mo.) Police responded to a shooting at the T-Stop Convenience Store in Savannah Saturday night.

According to Andrew County Sheriff Bryan Atkins, the shooting took place just after 10 p.m. outside of the convenience store.

One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being shot and was taken to Mosaic Life Care for treatment. A person of interest was taken into custody following the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.

No other details have been released at this time.