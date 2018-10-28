One person shot, one in custody in Saturday night shooting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) According to St. Joseph Police, one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting Saturday night.Police responded to the 2800 block of S. 22nd St. at around 10:35p.m. and were able to take one person of interest into custody.Police tell us the person shot was transported to Mosaid Life Care with non-threatening injuries. Stay with KQ2 for more updates.
