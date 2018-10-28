Clear

One person shot, one in custody in Saturday night shooting

According to St. Joseph Police, one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting Saturday night.

Posted: Oct. 27, 2018 11:43 PM
Updated: Oct. 28, 2018 12:47 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) According to St. Joseph Police, one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting Saturday night.
Police responded to the 2800 block of S. 22nd St. at around 10:35p.m. and were able to take one person of interest into custody.
Police tell us the person shot was transported to Mosaid Life Care with non-threatening injuries. 
Stay with KQ2 for more updates. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Few Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 58°
Fairfax
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 60°
Saturday was a spectacular day and while Sunday will be slightly cooler, it will still be a very nice day. For tonight, clouds will move out and will see clear skies by morning. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events