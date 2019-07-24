Clear
One person taken to hospital after car crashes into Dollar Tree in St. Joseph

One person has been taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into the South Belt Highway Dollar Tree in St. Joseph Wednesday afternoon.

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 4:34 PM
Updated: Jul 24, 2019 4:36 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Just after 2:00 p.m., emergency officials responded to the store after a Chevrolet Avalanche crashed into the front of the building.

Just after 2:00 p.m., emergency officials responded to the store after a Chevrolet Avalanche crashed into the front of the building.

According to police, two young children aged 9 and 5, were left unattended in the vehicle while it was still running. When the mother went inside, one of the children climbed into the front seat and put the vehicle into gear causing it to crash into the building.

A store manager inside was struck by the vehicle and was knocked down and taken to Mosaic Life Care with minor to moderate injuries.

The two children in the vehicle sustained a few scrapes.

Officer Patrick Zeamer with the St. Joseph Police Department says officers will be investigating why the mother left the two children in the vehicle.

Thursday through Friday will continue to be mostly sunny and with highs back up to near average in the middle 80s as our winds start picking up from the south. By the weekend, temperatures do climb back into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
