One person taken to hospital after crash Friday afternoon

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A two-vehicle crash happening at the intersection of N. Belt Hwy. and Faraon St. sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, the crash involved a Chevrolet Camaro and a Nissan Altima. Police said the accident happened after the driver of the Camaro failed to stop at a red light and crashed into the Altima around 2:30 p.m. The driver of the Altima was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Camaro was given a citation.

The intersection was blocked for less than one hour.