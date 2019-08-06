Clear
One person taken to hospital after crash on S. Riverside Road

One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on S. Riverside Road in St. Joseph Tuesday morning.

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 4:47 PM
Updated: Aug 6, 2019 4:49 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

According to St. Joseph Police, the crash happened after a vehicle pulled out from the Speedy's Convenience store on to S. Riverside Rd. and in front of a vehicle driving northbound causing the two vehicles to collide. The crash happened near the intersection of Mitchell Ave.

One driver was transported to Mosaic Life Care by ambulance with minor injuries.

The crash happened just after 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning and caused traffic to be diverted around the crash.

