SJFD: One person taken to hospital after fire on Patee Street

The St. Joseph Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 2600 block of Patee Street early Wednesday morning.

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 4:16 AM
Updated: Oct 23, 2019 4:24 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a home on the 2600 block of Patee Street in St. Joseph early Wednesday.

The St. Joseph Fire Department responded to the structure fire around 1:00 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they discovered the house was fully engulfed.

Officials say that the fire spread to a neighboring house as well.

According to SJFD, one person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Temperatures out the door this morning are in the 40s and as a weak disturbance works its way through the area, we could see a sprinkle or two but nothing more than that this morning. Temperatures this afternoon are going to be near average for this time of year.
