SJFD: One person taken to hospital after fire on Patee Street

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a home on the 2600 block of Patee Street in St. Joseph early Wednesday.

The St. Joseph Fire Department responded to the structure fire around 1:00 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they discovered the house was fully engulfed.

Officials say that the fire spread to a neighboring house as well.

According to SJFD, one person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.