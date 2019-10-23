SJFD: One person taken to hospital after fire on Patee Street

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a home on the 2600 block of Patee Street in St. Joseph early Wednesday.
The St. Joseph Fire Department responded to the structure fire around 1:00 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they discovered the house was fully engulfed.
Officials say that the fire spread to a neighboring house as well.
According to SJFD, one person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
