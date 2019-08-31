Clear

One person taken to hospital after possible shooting early Saturday

The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating a possible shooting that happened at a party in St. Joseph early Saturday morning.

Posted: Aug 31, 2019 8:46 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating a possible shooting that happened at a party in St. Joseph early Saturday morning.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of the 4700 block of Schoolside Lane just after 3:00 a.m. in reference to a loud party or disturbance. Once officers arrived, police learned that one person was at Mosaic Life Care with a possible gunshot wound. This person was believed to have come from the same area on Schoolside Lane.

During the investigation, police say they learned that shots were allegedly fired at the party but would not release any further information on the incident.

The person with the possible gunshot wound received minor injuries.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

