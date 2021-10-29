One sent to hospital following Friday morning stabbing

Around 1:30 Friday morning, the Andrew County Sheriff's Office received a call from The Outskirts about two males physically fighting in the parking lot. During the call, it was reported that one of the males had produced a knife and stabbed the other male.

The caller provided the dispatcher with the suspect's vehicle description, license plate, and direction of travel. Andrew County deputies located the vehicle and were able to stop the suspect vehicle with the assistance of the St. Joseph Police Department.

The suspect was arrested without further incident and transported to the Andrew County Jail on an investigation hold.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Buchanan County Sheriff's Department, and St. Joseph Police Department responded to The Outskirts to assist with the scene and provide medical assistance to the victim until the Andrew County Ambulance District arrived on the scene.

The victim was transported to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for further medical treatment, where he is listed in critical condition.

The investigation is still ongoing.