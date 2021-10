One person was sent to the hospital Thursday night following a stabbing.

St. Joseph police responded to a home on Basil Street shortly before 11 pm Thursday night after a call came in of someone being stabbed.

Police say an adult man was found at the scene with stab wounds in his lower right arm. He was taken to Mosaic Life Care by Buchanan County EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, a juvenile female, was taken into custody.

The incident is still under investigation.