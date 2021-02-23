One "seriously hurt" following midtown shooting

Clear
Police said a female victim was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound described as serious.

Posted: Feb 23, 2021 11:32 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A woman is recovering in the hospital following a shooting Tuesday night in St. Joseph.

Police responded to the scene at a home near the intersection of 11th and Seneca St. where they found the victim. 

She was transported to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries. 

The victim was described as a woman in her mid-20's. 

Police said the suspect in the shooting remains at large as of late Tuesday night, they ask anyone with information to call their tips hotline with information at (816) 238-TIPS (8477). 

Sunny and warm conditions were found around northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri today with highs climbing into the 60s. Early tomorrow morning a weak cold front will move through the area bringing a few clouds through the area Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be slightly cooler tomorrow due to the cold front with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Temperatures will slowly start to warm up again through the rest of the work week into the weekend. Conditions look to stay mainly dry through the rest of the week into the first half of the week. Another cold front will pass through our area on Sunday bringing the chance for rain.
