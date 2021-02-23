One "seriously hurt" following midtown shooting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A woman is recovering in the hospital following a shooting Tuesday night in St. Joseph.

Police responded to the scene at a home near the intersection of 11th and Seneca St. where they found the victim.

She was transported to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries.

The victim was described as a woman in her mid-20's.

Police said the suspect in the shooting remains at large as of late Tuesday night, they ask anyone with information to call their tips hotline with information at (816) 238-TIPS (8477).