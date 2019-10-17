Clear

One seriously injured after car strikes pedestrian

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Posted: Oct 17, 2019 10:07 PM
Updated: Oct 17, 2019 10:13 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A man is in the hospital tonight after being hit by a car on the belt highway.

St. Joseph Police responded to the area shortly after 7 p.m.

They said a man was attempting to cross the highway when he was struck, the man was taken to the hospital serious injuries.

Authorities said the man was wearing dark clothing which they believe might have contributed to the accident.


