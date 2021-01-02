Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

One seriously injured in Caldwell County crash

One woman was seriously injured following a crash in Caldwell County early Saturday morning.

Posted: Jan 2, 2021 9:05 PM

(CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo.) One woman was seriously injured following a crash in Caldwell County, just after 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 50-year-old David Pickering, of Kansas City, Missouri was driving west on U.S. 36, 12 miles east of Hamilton, when the vehicle went off the road and overturned.

A passenger, 50-year-old Jacqueline Pickering, was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. David was not injured. Both were wearing seat belts.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
17° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 17°
Clarinda
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
17° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Fairfax
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 15°
The warm air across northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas is on the way out of the area tomorrow. Highs will only make it into the mid 30s on Monday. Precipitation chances will increase Tuesday into Wednesday making for a rain/sleet/snow event with heavier snow to the north of 36 highway. Temperatures will then plummet into the teens overnight Wednesday into Thursday, making for a cold New Years Eve. Highs look to warm into the 40s once again heading into next weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories