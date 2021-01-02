One seriously injured in Caldwell County crash

(CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo.) One woman was seriously injured following a crash in Caldwell County, just after 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 50-year-old David Pickering, of Kansas City, Missouri was driving west on U.S. 36, 12 miles east of Hamilton, when the vehicle went off the road and overturned.

A passenger, 50-year-old Jacqueline Pickering, was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. David was not injured. Both were wearing seat belts.