One suspect arrested in deadly Kansas City bar shooting

(KANSAS CITY, Ks.) Kansas City, Kansas police have identified two suspects in the Kansas City bar shooting that killed four people and injured five others.

According to police, the two suspects are Javier Alatorre and Hugo Villanueva-Morales. Alatorre was arrested near the 2600 block of Quincy street in Kansas City, Missouri late Sunday afternoon. Villanueva-Morales is still wanted by police and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Both Alatorre and Villanueva-Morales have been charged with four counts of first degree murder.

Police ask that anyone with information call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.