One taken to hospital after crash sends car into home

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A driver was taken to the hospital after a crash in the 1400 block of Mansfield street early Saturday afternoon.



Police tell us a car was traveling west on Mansfield at a high rate of speed and collided with a another car trying to turn into a driveway,

the car then struck a nearby home damaging it's A/C unit.

Police said speed has been a problem on this street.

"We've heard some complaints about the speed around here and we're addressing it in our spare time in between calls." Christopher Babb, SJPD said.

Police said both drivers involved will likely face citations.