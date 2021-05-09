Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

One taken to hospital after crash sends car into home

The crash happened in the 1400 block of Mansfield Street.

Posted: May 9, 2021 1:49 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A driver was taken to the hospital after a crash in the 1400 block of Mansfield street early Saturday afternoon.

Police tell us a car was traveling west on Mansfield at a high rate of speed and collided with a another car trying to turn into a driveway,
the car then struck a nearby home damaging it's A/C unit.

Police said speed has been a problem on this street.

"We've heard some complaints about the speed around here and we're addressing it in our spare time in between calls." Christopher Babb, SJPD said. 

Police said both drivers involved will likely face citations. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 43°
Maryville
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 38°
Savannah
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
Cameron
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 41°
Atchison
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 40°
We enjoyed a very pleasant, dry, and sunny Saturday before the thunderstorms roll in Saturday night. Widespread thunderstorms will move into the area around 8pm Saturday night and will likely last until early Sunday morning. The rain will be moderate to heavy at times. Our biggest threats we are looking at are heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and hail. Wind gusts could reach up to 40-50 mph. A few scattered showers may linger through the morning on Sunday before clearing out. Temperatures will be cooler on Sunday with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures will be on the cool side to start off next week with highs in the low 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories