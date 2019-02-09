Clear
One taken to hospital following crash on 36 Highway

Two vehicles were involved in a crash on U.S. 36 Highway Saturday afternoon in St. Joseph.

Posted: Feb. 9, 2019 9:08 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday. According to police, A GMC Acadia was driving eastbound on 36 Hwy. near I-229. A Toyota Camry was turning left at the intersection from 36 Hwy. to get onto I-229 when the GMC Acadia struck the vehicle. It is believed the driver of the GMC Acadia failed to stop at a red light.

The driver of the Toyota Camry was taken to Mosaic Life Care with injuries. Police did not say how severe the injuries were.

The eastbound lanes of 36 Hwy. were blocked for around one hour Saturday afternoon.

