One woman killed after three vehicle crash

One woman died after a three vehicle crash on U.S. 136 Thursday evening.

Posted: Aug 7, 2020 7:15 AM

(HARRISON COUNTY, Mo.) One woman died after a three vehicle crash on U.S. 136, two miles west of Bethany, Thursday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as 28-year-old Lucas Holcomb, of Albany, Missouri, and 68-year-old Diane Gibson, of New Hampton, Missouri, were both westbound on U.S. 136 as 55-year-old Lesa Gard, of Bethany, Missouri, was eastbound. Gard crossed the center line and struck the driver's side of Holcomb's vehicle and then struck Gibson's vehicle head-on. Gibson's vehicle went off the north side of the road and down an embankment.

Gibson was pronounced dead at the scene. Gard was taken by life flight to Truman Medical Center with serious injuries. Holcomb was not injured.

All three drivers were wearing seat belts.

The high pressure system is moving away from northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Thursday bringing the heat and humidity back to the area. Partly cloudy skies, highs in the mid to upper 80s and rising dew points are anticipated through Friday.
