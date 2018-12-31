Clear

One woman killed in I-35 crash

One woman was pronounced on the scene after a single vehicle car crash on I-35 Monday morning.

Posted: Dec. 31, 2018 10:04 AM
Posted By: Sydnie Holzfaster

(I-35) One woman was pronounced on the scene after a single vehicle car crash on I-35 Monday morning.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Lieutenant D.J. Hedrick, troopers were called to the scene at approximately 6:54 a.m. Monday morning, for a single vehicle accident involving a family.

Hedrick said the crash occurred at the 65 mile marker just north of Cameron, Missouri. The father lost control of the vehicle due to slick conditions on the road way and slid into the median, before striking the embankment.

The mother, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash was then ejected from the passenger seat and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The husband and an infant that was in the backseat of the vehicle were both transported to Children's Mercy. The infant sustained moderate injures and the father sustained minor injuries. The accident is still being investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

We are tracking an area of low pressure that is expected to move to the east of the area, but it could bring some precipitation into the St. Joseph area. Right now, it appears that all precipitation will be mostly rain with a wintry mix in our far northern counties.
