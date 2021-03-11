One year with COVID-19 in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Thursday marks one year since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. Since then, life hasn't been the same.

“I really didn’t know what to expect,” said St. Joseph Mayor, Bill McMurray.

The first week of the declared pandemic, St. Joseph had zero COVID-19 cases and no mask ordinance. Local grocery stores almost instantaneously wiped clean of toilet paper and cleaning supplies, but students within the St. Joseph School District were still in school.

“It was interesting because we just weren’t sure,” said Maria Burnham, SJSD Health Coordinator.

Two weeks after the WHO declared the coronavirus a global pandemic, the City of St. Joseph declared a shelter-in-place ordinance. Restaurants, bars and businesses closed their doors until April 3rd. The era of working from home would unknowingly become the norm.

“I think we were all hoping it would be a few weeks and it would be over with. Here we are 52 weeks later,” said McMurray.

SJSD ramped up cleaning procedures, but students left for spring break and never return to finish out the semester. Burnham said, “I think the district still had plans to hold graduation, prom and that we would come back after spring break. To not come back after spring break, was a little strange.”

Flash forward to 2021 and to date, there's been 10,143 COVID cases since the start of the pandemic in Buchanan County and 172 people have died so far. But, with the new year also came three coronavirus vaccines.

As of Thursday, 4,778 Buchanan County residents are now fully vaccinated.

“I don’t think we can say mission accomplished at this point, but I think we are sure close. I hope we are,” said McMurray.

Since January 14th, students in the district are back to in-person learning five days a week, if they choose to be. City and school leaders said life is still different from pre-pandemic times, but each day is one step closer.