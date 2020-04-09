Should Easter services continue amid COVID-19 outbreak?

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Easter Sunday is a big deal for a lot of families and so is the battle on whether or not to hold church services.

“There is no gathering that is protected from infectivity,”said Lee Norma, Kansas health director.

Medical professionals are actively advising families to continue staying at home and social distance themselves from others. Medical experts say although it will be an untraditional Easter, it's the only way to stay safe.

“Be really thoughtful about Easter dinner. Don’t try and bring large groups together even though you’re gonna want to,”said Dr. Steve Stites, chief medical officer at KU Medical Center.

The issue of whether or not the government should put limits on religious gatherings is very much an ongoing issue.

In Kansas, Republican legislatures revoked a democratic order meant to limit religious gatherings of 10 people or more.

“They just do not want the government to tell them that they can’t participate in a religious function. It was a matter of who was telling them they couldn’t practice their faith,”said Susan Wagle, Kansas state senate.

In St. Joseph, churches across town are deciding on their own to hold their services online and in parking lots.

Local pastors said it's a way to stay safe and connected.

"And so we’ll have the songs and the prayers and the scriptures, but won’t we have the hugs,”said Derek Vreeland, pastor for Word of Life Church.

Missouri's stay-at-home order allows for individuals to go to and from their place of worship, as long as they are adhering to social distancing guideslines of keeping six feet away from any one person and limiting social gatherings to 10 people or less.