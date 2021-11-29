Clear
Open Door Food Kitchen hands out meals on Thanksgiving

The St. Joseph Open Door Food Kitchen handed out meals to the less fortunate on Thanksgiving. A local motorcycle group also gave out coats and other cold weather gear.

Posted: Nov 29, 2021
Updated: Nov 29, 2021 11:03 AM
Jackie Elson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Thanksgiving traditionally means cooking a big meal and gathering with family, but not everyone has the means to do that. So that's when help from community members is really appreciated.

"It puts a smile on their face too as well. Because this is the only thing they have. Especially the ones that are on the streets. That's the only meal they've got coming to them is on Thanksgiving and Christmas," Open Door Food Kitchen director Lisa Moser said.

The St. Joseph Open Door Food Kitchen made and handed out meals in a drive-thru for lunch. About four volunteers were in the kitchen bringing meals out to cars. They had between 130 and 150 meals.

"We average about 12 turkeys for Thanksgiving and 12 turkeys for Christmas," Moser said.

Temperatures were below normal for this time of year. The St. Joseph Eazin' Thunder Motorcycle Club was outside with coats, hats, blankets and more cold weather gear for people in need.

"You know when they come to the table and they actually see that they have an opportunity to go through it and pick out what they want. you know what they think is going to be able to make them warm," motorcycle club president John Williams said.

This is the fourth year the group has been doing this to help the community.

"Not everybody is warm right now. And we have friends and family whose all been in these situations. And we want to share it," Williams said.

For those in need, don't forget, the Open Door Food Kitchen will also be open on Christmas day.

