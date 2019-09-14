Open Door Food Kitchen opens new facility

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Open Door Food Kitchen opened a new facility Saturday morning.

The Board of Directors for the food kitchen served the first meals to those suffering with food insecurity.

The Second Harvest Community Food Bank along with Triumph Foods provided nourishment.

Board members said none of this would be possible without the support of generous donors.

"We can't thank everybody enough for making this possible, Marsha Rosenthal, Board president, Open Door Food Kitchen said. "We have a lot of hungry people in St. Joe and this way at least they can get a hot meal every day of the week."

Board members said the new facility will serve hot and nutritious meals year-round.