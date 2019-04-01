Clear

Open burning begins Monday

Beginning April 1, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources approves a three-week period for open burning of dry yard waste. The open burning lasts through April 21.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Beginning April 1, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources approves a three-week period for open burning of dry yard waste. The open burning lasts through April 21.

During this time, people can burn between the times of 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. with fires inside an upright container with a volume equal to no more than 55 gallons.

Other regulations for the opening burning include: no fires within 15 feet of a building, only one burn container per residence, all fires must be monitored and firefighting material including a garden hose or container of water must be on site before burning.

During this time, yard waste such as leaves, brush, and logs are allowed to be burned. No trash, paper, lumber, or building debris may be burned.

Fire crews responding to open burning will not use sirens or lights unless a structure is threatened.

The City of St. Joseph does also encourage people to explore alternatives to open burning.

For a full list of regulations, click here.

