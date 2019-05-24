Clear

Opening delayed for Aquatic Park

Crews are busy repairing several leaks found in the pool and filtering system at Aquatic Park.

Posted: May. 24, 2019 1:25 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Construction work is keeping a popular pool from opening on time for the summer season.

Crews are busy repairing several leaks found in the pool and filtering system at Aquatic Park.

The leaks were discovered during an inspection.

The opening date for the park will be pushed back until the work is complete.

Krug Pool is expected to open on June 1 and will operate under the following extended hours while Aquatic Park is closed:

Monday-Thursday: 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: Noon-6:00 p.m.

Sunday: 1:00-5:00 p.m.

