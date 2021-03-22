Opponents of SJSD School Bond hold protest

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Residents against the St. Joseph school district's $107 million bond issue took to the streets Sunday in protest of the bond named Proposition C.A.R.E.

Opponents said they want to have more of a say in the changes the district is planning to make, and they don't want to see their schools go away.

The main organizer of the protest said she wants the school board to know there are things they agree with the district.

"We agree with the bond as far as investing the money into our children and into our schools, but we want to have more community involvement in the decisions that going to be made." Teressa Parks, United We Stand-St. Joseph said.

Opponents of the bond issue say they plan to hold more protests between now and the election set for April 6th.