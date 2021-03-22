Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Opponents of SJSD School Bond hold protest

Those in opposition of the St. Joseph School District's school bond voiced their concerns at the Belt Highway and Frederick Ave.

Posted: Mar 22, 2021 12:15 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Residents against the St. Joseph school district's $107 million bond issue took to the streets Sunday in protest of the bond named Proposition C.A.R.E.

Opponents said they want to have more of a say in the changes the district is planning to make, and they don't want to see their schools go away.

The main organizer of the protest said she wants the school board to know there are things they agree with the district.

"We agree with the bond as far as investing the money into our children and into our schools, but we want to have more community involvement in the decisions that going to be made." Teressa Parks, United We Stand-St. Joseph said. 

Opponents of the bond issue say they plan to hold more protests between now and the election set for April 6th.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 56°
Clarinda
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Falls City
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Temperatures will stay mild overnight with lows only dropping into the mid 40s. Winds will remain a bit breezy overnight with winds gusts up to 20 mph, but winds will pick up even further on Sunday. Wind gusts will be pushing 35 mph from the south tomorrow helping temperatures into the mid to upper 60s. We will have a few passing clouds on Sunday, especially during the morning hours but overall it looks like most of the day will be sunny. Rain chances return on Monday and Tuesday with the possibility for a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will stay slightly above average in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Conditions look to dry out for the second half of next week with temperatures remaining slightly above average.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories