Opposition to SJSD Bond grows as election nears

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Opposition is growing among some residents over Proposition C.A.R.E., the $107 million school bond the St. Joseph School District will present to voters next month.

The bond, subject to voter approval, would impose a tax to secure a new high school for the district located at the current American Family Insurance Building.

"The current space along with some additions could be converted to a 21st. century learning space that would meet the needs of our student in grades 9-12," Dr. Doug Van Zyl, SJSD superintendent said at a press conference announcing the district was in talks to potentially buy the building from American Family.

In addition, the bond would also convert existing high schools Benton and Lafayette into middle schools.

Not everyone in town is on board with the idea,

"We formed together today to determine how we’re going to move forward to ensure a no vote on the bond," Terresa Parks, community activist, United We Stand said.

Parks along with other residents mainly from the southside area, said they aren't happy about the idea of losing Benton High School to the new school that would be located across town, the change in location they feel wouldn’t make much sense.

"It’s three miles away from the other high school and we have a 46 mile plus square city," Michelle Traster, resident said.

While opponents of the bond did acknowledge all three current high school buildings are aging and in need of repairs, they also said they feel the issues facing the schools and the kids in them go deeper.

"I don’t think any of [the students] are leaving because the buildings are old," Traster said. "It’s the morale, climate and culture that we’re dealing with."

"When you talk to the community and you tell us that people are leaving the area based on the condition of our schools or things that they’re lacking, that needs to be brought to the table as well." Parks said.

Now with the election two and a half weeks away, Parks said she's planning to protest to make their presence known.

"I just have to figure out a way to get the community’s voice heard, it’s going to take something like this to do that." She said.

Traster said she is open to the idea of a bond to improve the school’s buildings, but wants it to include what’s already here.

"There’s value in what we have right now," She said. "The community would get around investing in our schools if we were offered something that really served our whole district. Bigger is not always better."

A protest has been planned for Sunday afternoon, the election is set for April 6.