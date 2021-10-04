Clear
Optimist clubs hold banquet for law enforcement

The four Optimist clubs of St. Joseph gathered together for the 8th annual Respect for Law Banquet. Organizers were happy to hold the event in person once again.

Posted: Oct 4, 2021 12:25 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Every year, the four optimist clubs of St. Joseph hold a banquet for law enforcement.

Club organizers were happy to get the chance once again to gather in person on Saturday at the Remington Nature Center.  The dinner gives each local department the chance to nominate someone from within.

"We missed it very much last year," Harold Stewart, coordinator, Respect for Law Banquet said. 

The St. Joseph Police Department along with the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and University Police at Missouri Western State University were all recognized. 

"All of them are top-notch," Bill McMurray St. Joseph mayor said.  "They've done a great job they've kept our community safe."

The police department's nominees were perhaps one of the most deserving. The department recognized officer Lucas Winder and fallen K-9 officer Max for this year's Optimist Club award.

K-9 Max was killed in the line of duty earlier this summer, his handler, Winder accepted the award for both of them.

"It's a beautiful thing to be here at the Optimist club," Winder said.  "They were happy to honor Max and I's legacy and I can't thank them enough,"

Winder said he's still healing from losing Max, and the community's support has helped.

"It's so good to know that there are people out there that care about law enforcement and me," He said.  "I think that's a beautiful thing."

Officer Winder said he plans to consider handling a new K-9 officer once he returns from deployment in the fall of next year.

Today was a beautiful fall day with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s. Tonight will be cool and calm with lows in the upper 40s. Monday will be very similar to Sunday's weather with continued sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Dry conditions will continue through the week with rain chances returning next weekend. Seasonal and sunny conditions will last through next week with highs in the 70s and 80s.
