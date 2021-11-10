(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Putting in the time and effort for kids in the community was on full display Tuesday night.

Stoney Creek Inn was the site last night for the 30th Annual Superstars for Kids celebration.

Organized by St. Joseph's Youth Alliance, the yearly dinner recognizes people, organizations and businesses that dedicate themselves to the betterment of youth.

In addition to awarding a number of "Community Stars" as they are called, Youth Alliance also recognized 12 youths for the amount of volunteer time they have.

"They're not just showing up and looking for what we can do for them. They're saying we want to get involved. How can we serve in our community? How can we be contributing members of society and getting involved and learning what a community is all about?" Susan Campbell, Superstars for Kids Committee Member said.

At the event, two businesses in our area, River Bluff Brewing and Smooth Endings were also recognized for their work at reducing youth drinking.