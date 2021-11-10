Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

30th Annual Superstars for Kids celebration

"They're not just showing up and looking for what we can do for them. They're saying we want to get involved. How can we serve in our community? How can we be contributing members of society and getting involved and learning what a community is all about?" Susan Campbell, Superstars for Kids Committee Member said.

Posted: Nov 10, 2021 10:23 AM
Updated: Nov 10, 2021 10:24 AM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Putting in the time and effort for kids in the community was on full display Tuesday night.

Stoney Creek Inn was the site last night for the 30th Annual Superstars for Kids celebration.

Organized by St. Joseph's Youth Alliance, the yearly dinner recognizes people, organizations and businesses that dedicate themselves to the betterment of youth.

In addition to awarding a number of "Community Stars" as they are called, Youth Alliance also recognized 12 youths for the amount of volunteer time they have.

"They're not just showing up and looking for what we can do for them. They're saying we want to get involved. How can we serve in our community? How can we be contributing members of society and getting involved and learning what a community is all about?" Susan Campbell, Superstars for Kids Committee Member said.

At the event, two businesses in our area, River Bluff Brewing and Smooth Endings were also recognized for their work at reducing youth drinking.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
Maryville
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
Cameron
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Atchison
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 58°
Cloudy skies continue this morning with temperatures hanging out in the mid to upper 50s. The first half of the day for the most part will end up dry. A few areas of light rain and drizzle can not be ruled out. A better chance for rain will move in this afternoon into this evening as a cold front finally moves through the area. A few thunderstorms will be possible as well. A thunderstorm or two could be on the strong to severe side. Rain will move out of the area overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 30s. The rest of the work week into the weekend looks to be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be in the 50s on Thursday before falling into the 40s on Friday through the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories