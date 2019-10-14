Organization pushing for more female civic volunteerism

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- The City of St. Joseph's City Talk on Monday featured more than just the normal discussion about safety, crime and other issues facing the city.

The opportunity to talk with St. Joseph's mayor, city council and other city staff leaders also featured a discussion about getting more women involved in municipal government.

A speaker from the group called Women's Foundation shared how she is working on "The Appointments Project," an effort to provide guidance and motivation to women wanting to serve on local boards and commissions.

"We are that encouragement and hand on the back," said Wendy Doyle, president and CEO of the Women's Foundation. "We're also that place to ask questions about what it may mean or what qualifications they might be looking for. We work behind the scenes to make sure they are prepared and ready to apply."

Doyle says her organization's goal is to have 51 percent female represenation on municipal boards and commissions, the same percentage of women in the general population.

Doyle added that currently The Appointments Project is in 29 cities and municipalities in Missouri and Kansas and works at the city, county and state level.