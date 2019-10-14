Clear

Organization pushing for more female civic volunteerism

The goal of the Appointments Project is to encourage more women to be proactive and volunteer to serve on more municipal boards and commissions.

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 10:52 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)  -- The City of St. Joseph's City Talk on Monday featured more than just the normal discussion about safety, crime and other issues facing the city.  

The opportunity to talk with St. Joseph's mayor, city council and other city staff leaders also featured a discussion about getting more women involved in municipal government.

A speaker from the group called Women's Foundation shared how she is working on "The Appointments Project," an effort to provide guidance and motivation to women wanting to serve on local boards and commissions.

 "We are that encouragement and hand on the back," said Wendy Doyle, president and CEO of the Women's Foundation. "We're also that place to ask questions about what it may mean or what qualifications they might be looking for. We work behind the scenes to make sure they are prepared and ready to apply."

Doyle says her organization's goal is to have 51 percent female represenation on municipal boards and commissions, the same percentage of women in the general population.

Doyle added that currently The Appointments Project is in 29 cities and municipalities in Missouri and Kansas and works at the city, county and state level.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Fairfax
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 56°
After a pretty nice Monday, a weak cold front will slide through the overnight hours and bring cooler temperatures on Tuesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories