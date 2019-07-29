Organizations offering free mammograms

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The YWCA and the Diagnostic Imaging Center of Kansas City are teaming up to provide low-cost to free mammograms for people in St. Joseph.

On Tuesday, July 30, the Mobile 3D Mammography Coach will be parked outside of the Salvation Army on 602 Messanie Street from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"Early detection is so important and that's why we do provide this service," said Abbie Sanderson from Diagnostic Imaging Center, "This is really the only way to see and catch cancers at an early stage is with the mammogram."

Screenings for uninsured women age 40 and up will be free thanks to a grant provided by the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Insured women will follow their insurance guidelines.

If someone were to have an irregular screening, Linda Judah, the Executive Director of the Social Welfare Board of St. Joseph will cover the cost of all post-treatment or follow-up care will be covered by the organization— Show Me Healthy Women Program.

"Financial concerns are huge and many times that discourages a person from following through, " said Judah, "If they feel that lump they may be fearful that they aren't going to be able to pay for the treatment or diagnostic tests, but finances should not determine or deter one from tending to one's own health and money should not be a deterrent period."

They take walk-ins, but if you would like to set an appointment ahead of time call 816-444-9989.