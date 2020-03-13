Organizations prepare to feed families if coronavirus leads to closures

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Charitable organizations are working to help families plan for the “what ifs” during a rapidly changing global health crisis.

“We do have an obligation to make sure we are ready to respond,” said Chad Higdon, Executive Director of Second Harvest Community Food Bank. "We're just committed to making sure there's not an interruption in our operations the best we can."

Students in the St. Joseph School District left class on Friday for Spring Break with backpacks full of papers, packets, and letters about what may come.

The National School Lunch Program provides free or reduced-cost lunches to nearly 30 million children. But the coronavirus pandemic threatens programs people depend on to survive.

The President and the governor of Missouri, Mike Parson, both declared a State of Emergency Friday. Formal triggers that could unlock federal and state funding to slow the spread and contain the financial damage of the coronavirus.

During Parson’s news conference Friday he said he was leaving the decision to close schools up to the individual districts.

District officials said previously, they were monitoring the situation and had a plan in place if they needed to close schools and teach kids remotely.

Schools aren’t the only ones watching the wave of closures, hoping for the best and preparing for the worst.

Charitable organizations like Second Harvest and the Open Door Food Kitchen have been gearing up to help vulnerable families.

Second Harvest provides meals for children and families all year. During the 2019-2020 school year, the organization served more than 3,500 children in 18 county schools.

In an unpredictable time, Second Harvest is stepping in to calm worries about who will feed hungry children in the area.

"Through our backpack buddies, we're actually giving out double the supply we normally would,” said Higdon. “Just to help people not have to get out and kind of create more of a stockpile at home to really reduce those social interactions to keep people safe as best we can."

The Open Door Food Kitchen is also planning on filling any gaps in services the coronavirus creates.

"We will have meals every day, seven days regardless and there will be plenty for everyone,” said Lisa Moser, Program Director of Open Door Food Kitchen.



It’s something the Food Kitchen staff say people can count on no matter what.

"Anyone that comes in, no questions are asked,” said Marsha Rosenthal, Open Door's President of the Board of Directors. “If they're hungry, they come to eat and we've done that starting our 36 years in June of doing that, so we wouldn't start asking questions now."