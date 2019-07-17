Opioid Summit to explore solutions for Buchanan County

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Buchanan County Task Force and Addiction Help Now are hosting the Northwest Missouri Opioid Summit Tuesday in St. Joseph.

It will be held on July 23 at Missouri Western State University. State legislators, medical professionals, law enforcement, and those impacted by substance abuse are registered for the summit.

Topics at the summit include a statewide prescription drug monitoring program, local statistics on drug abuse, and personal stories.

"Our goal here is to educate the community on what's going on nationally, on what's going on statewide, and to educate those locally on what they can do locally to be a part of this movement," said Rodney Hummer, the Director of North West Health Services and an core member of the Opioid Summit planning team.

Organizers say it's critical for government officials, social service providers, and medical experts to work together to tackle the opioid crisis.

"One of the solutions to this epidemic is everybody working together its all of us coming together as a team communicating on a regular basis what can we do yo help you, here's some new information so hopefully we can stay ahead of the wave," said Hummer.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services provided a $97,028 grant in November of 2018 then a second $7,217.13 grant in February of 2019 for the summit at Missouri Western State University.

"We can take this opportunity at the summit to meet our fellow providers and know who does what, so if someone comes to me for 'XYZ' services and they are asking for 'ABC' services I can say, 'hey I know someone I can refer you to,'" said Debra Bradley, the Director of Health for the St. Joseph Health Department.

Speaking will include Senator Tony Luetkemeyer, Representative Holly Rehder from the Missouri House and Dr. Angeline Stanislaus and Dean Linnman from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The panel will feature various experts in the medical field and people who have recovered from opioid addiction.

"We had a summit in 2017 and 400 people came but some of the feedback we got is that people wanted more," said Hummer. "We are excited to be able to do this summit even bigger with 26 guest speakers from different sides of this."

The summit is on Tuesday, July 23 in the Fulkerson Center at Missouri Western State University, to register to click here.