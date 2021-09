(STEWARTSVILLE, Mo.) The Osborn and Stewartsville communities will meet Saturday night at the Stewartsville High School football field to pray for a football player that was injured in Friday night's game.

An outpouring of support has been shown across social media for the Osborn senior, his family, and the two schools.

The Osborn student is in the hospital in Kansas City.

The community event starts at 6 p.m. Saturday night at the football field.