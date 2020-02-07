Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Osborn, Stewartsville enter agreement for full athletic co-op

According to a release, the Osborn R-O and Stewartsville C-2 School Districts have reached an agreement to enter into a full athletic co-op beginning in the 2020-2021 school year.

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 3:41 PM
Updated: Feb 7, 2020 3:51 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

Photo Gallery 1 Images

(OSBORN, Mo.)— According to a release, the Osborn R-O and Stewartsville C-2 School Districts have reached an agreement to enter into a full athletic co-op beginning in the 2020-2021 school year.

The two school districts already co-op in sports like baseball, football, and softball. 

Under MSHSAA guidelines, one school is to be recognized as the host school for each sport.

Here is how it will break down:

Osborn

Boys/Girls Cross Country

Boys/Girls Track

Baseball

Boys basketball (Odd Years)

Girls basketball (Even Years)

Stewartsville

Football

Softball

Cheerleading (Fall, Competitive, Winter)

Boys Basketball (Even Years)

Girls Basketball (Odd Years)

As for uniforms, a predominant color will be agreed on for all new uniforms purchased in beginning in 2020-2011. The new color will be a neutral color by both districts with two secondary colors representing each school. All new uniforms will include both districts' mascots. 

Both districts will work together to decide a mutual team name, per the release. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Maryville
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 13°
Savannah
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 18°
Cameron
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Fairfax
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 17°
High pressure will try to move into northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri as we head into the weekend but a weak disturbance will give us a few clouds. We will also be bringing our temperatures back up into the 40s and 50s for next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories