Osborn, Stewartsville enter agreement for full athletic co-op

(OSBORN, Mo.)— According to a release, the Osborn R-O and Stewartsville C-2 School Districts have reached an agreement to enter into a full athletic co-op beginning in the 2020-2021 school year.
The two school districts already co-op in sports like baseball, football, and softball.
Under MSHSAA guidelines, one school is to be recognized as the host school for each sport.
Here is how it will break down:
Osborn
Boys/Girls Cross Country
Boys/Girls Track
Baseball
Boys basketball (Odd Years)
Girls basketball (Even Years)
Stewartsville
Football
Softball
Cheerleading (Fall, Competitive, Winter)
Boys Basketball (Even Years)
Girls Basketball (Odd Years)
As for uniforms, a predominant color will be agreed on for all new uniforms purchased in beginning in 2020-2011. The new color will be a neutral color by both districts with two secondary colors representing each school. All new uniforms will include both districts' mascots.
Both districts will work together to decide a mutual team name, per the release.
