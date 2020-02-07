Osborn, Stewartsville enter agreement for full athletic co-op

(OSBORN, Mo.)— According to a release, the Osborn R-O and Stewartsville C-2 School Districts have reached an agreement to enter into a full athletic co-op beginning in the 2020-2021 school year.

The two school districts already co-op in sports like baseball, football, and softball.

Under MSHSAA guidelines, one school is to be recognized as the host school for each sport.

Here is how it will break down:

Osborn

Boys/Girls Cross Country

Boys/Girls Track

Baseball

Boys basketball (Odd Years)

Girls basketball (Even Years)

Stewartsville

Football

Softball

Cheerleading (Fall, Competitive, Winter)

Boys Basketball (Even Years)

Girls Basketball (Odd Years)

As for uniforms, a predominant color will be agreed on for all new uniforms purchased in beginning in 2020-2011. The new color will be a neutral color by both districts with two secondary colors representing each school. All new uniforms will include both districts' mascots.

Both districts will work together to decide a mutual team name, per the release.