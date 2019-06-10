Osborn placed under boil advisory

(OSBORN, Mo) A boil advisory has been issued for Osborn.
The advisory will be in effect until further notice.
Crews were working to install fiber but hit a line.
It is recommended that customers boil all water used in the preparation of food and beverage for consumption for approximately 2 minutes.
