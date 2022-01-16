Outpouring of support following fatal crash

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A GoFundMe page has been started for the family of 26 year old Savannah Domann following a fatal crash Friday evening on the Belt Hwy.

Domann was identified by her family as the victim of the crash,her vehicle was hit head on by an impaired driver according to police.

Domann's family says she was pregnant at the time of her death, the incident has sent shockwaves throughout Domann's family and the community.

Alexis Kobett, a high school classmate of Domann's, thought of the idea to start the GoFund Me, after connecting with her church community.

"I just immediately texted some church groups that I'm a part of and asked for prayers,that was my first step." Kobett said. Then we just decided in those groups along with prayer that we needed to do more."

As of the posting of this article, the fundraiser has collected more than $8,000.