Outpouring of support following fatal crash

A Go Fund Me page has been started to help the family of Savannah Domann. The 26 year old was identified as the woman killed in the crash Friday night on the Belt Hwy.

Posted: Jan 16, 2022 7:02 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A GoFundMe page has been started for the family of 26 year old Savannah Domann following a fatal crash Friday evening on the Belt Hwy.

Domann was identified by her family as the victim of the crash,her vehicle was hit head on by an impaired driver according to police.

Domann's family says she was pregnant at the time of her death, the incident has sent shockwaves throughout Domann's family and the community.

Alexis Kobett, a high school classmate of Domann's, thought of the idea to start the GoFund Me, after connecting with her church community.

"I just immediately texted some church groups that I'm a part of and asked for prayers,that was my first step." Kobett said.  Then we just decided in those groups along with prayer that we needed to do more."

As of the posting of this article, the fundraiser has collected more than $8,000.

It was a snowy and cold day across the area with 2-6 inches of snow found across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Temperatures will fall into the teens and single digits overnight. Be very careful on the roads Sunday morning, slushy and wet roads will refreeze with the cold temperatures overnight. Sunshine returns on Sunday with temperatures staying right around average in the mid 30s. Dry conditions look to continue into next week. Temperatures will warm through Tuesday with highs back in the 40s before a cold front moves through mid week dropping temperatures back into the teens and 20s.
