Outpouring of support for family of Dante Harris

Community members are continuing to show their support for the family of Dante Harris after the 7-year-old was killed in a car accident.

Posted: Aug 29, 2021 1:04 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The community is coming together to show their support for the family of Dante Harris after the 7-year-old was killed in a car accident in early July.

His story sending shockwaves throughout town, and is inspiring people to do what they can to help.

Tammy James and her daughter, planned a special dinner and silent auction to raise money for the family. James said for her daughter, Dante's story hits close to home.

"She's a mother of six herself," James said.  "It just was something that touched her and she wanted to do something to help out."

Dante's mom, Cindy Walker said it's a welcome break from all the grief.

"It's just a day to just come together and just celebrate Dante and who he was and just try to enjoy ourselves," She said.  "It's been really hard."

"It's a very good feeling to be able to help out with this family as part of the community to let her know that she's not in this by herself," James said. 

Walker said the community support is making life a little easier.

"I have people praying for us in prayer groups still just reaching out, and it's just been awesome," she said. 

Today was another hot and humid day, but not quite hot enough for heat advisory criteria. Highs were in the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Tonight will be calm with lows in the lower 70s with showers possible late tonight into early Sunday morning. Scattered showers are possible on Sunday and will linger through the first half of the day on Monday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler to start off next week.
