Outpouring of support for family of Dante Harris

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The community is coming together to show their support for the family of Dante Harris after the 7-year-old was killed in a car accident in early July.

His story sending shockwaves throughout town, and is inspiring people to do what they can to help.

Tammy James and her daughter, planned a special dinner and silent auction to raise money for the family. James said for her daughter, Dante's story hits close to home.

"She's a mother of six herself," James said. "It just was something that touched her and she wanted to do something to help out."

Dante's mom, Cindy Walker said it's a welcome break from all the grief.

"It's just a day to just come together and just celebrate Dante and who he was and just try to enjoy ourselves," She said. "It's been really hard."

"It's a very good feeling to be able to help out with this family as part of the community to let her know that she's not in this by herself," James said.

Walker said the community support is making life a little easier.

"I have people praying for us in prayer groups still just reaching out, and it's just been awesome," she said.