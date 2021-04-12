Outpouring of support for family of crash victims

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The family of the mother and three children killed in a car accident Friday night has received an outpouring of support over the weekend.

A small but growing memorial could be seen at the crash site Sunday, and the accident continues to dominate local conversation on social media.

Cynthia Davis is the sister of the mom and aunt to the kids lost in the crash, she started a fundraiser online to help pay for the funeral costs of all four crash victims.

Davis said the generosity from the community has been overwhelming. Her fund raised over $35,000 as of Sunday evening.

"It's phenomenal!" She said. "The outreaching that we've had, and we've had numerous cash donations."

Davis said it's the bright spot that's helped her get through this incredibly dark time.

"The community can rest assured that [the victims] will have a great great memorial." She said. "It will be fantastic, from the bottom of my heart, I don't think I could ever give the right words for it."

Davis said funeral arrangements are still being worked out at this time, she also warns potential donors to beware of scammers online posing as her. She warns people to report any profile asking for Amazon Gift cards in addition to donations.